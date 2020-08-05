Mercedes Schlapp: Why Trump campaign is 'very concerned' about fraud with nationwide mail-in ballots

President Trump can encourage Florida voters to cast their ballot by mail this fall and still be concerned about the security of a nationwide mail-in vote, Trump 2020 Director of Strategic Communications Mercedes Schlapp told Fox News Radio's “The Guy Benson Show" Wednesday.

"Florida uses a secure absentee and requested absentee ballot process ... if you're in your state and you want to request an absentee ballot, they'll send it to you," she told host Guy Benson. "You fill it out, send it back. And there is clear verification in that process.

CNN ANCHOR CLASHES WITH TRUMP AIDE SCHLAPP OVER MAIL-IN VOTING

“Our biggest concern is that what we’re seeing in universal mail-in voting, it does open this up to fraud," she added. "We’ve seen in certain cases, in certain states, that this could become a problem.”

After an intense clash with CNN anchor Brianna Kellar earlier this week, Schlapp insisted that the postal system is not secure enough to ensure ballots are reaching their intended destination.

She cited a recent New York Democratic U.S. House primary in which 13,000 mail-in votes were rejected in a race decided by fewer than 4,000 votes.

TRUMP ENCOURAGES FLORIDA TO VOTE BY MAIL, CALLS SYSTEM 'SAFE AND SECURE'

“They couldn’t even handle a small election and you’re going to scale that into millions and millions of votes?” she said. “We’re not going to see the results of this election if we move in this direction.”

With that in mind, Schlapp said, the Republican National Committee has tried to stop Nevada from allowing ballots to be sent in up to three days after the election without postmarks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We’re very concerned about these shady operatives and what some of these states are pushing,” she said. “And you’re having the Democrats pushing universal mail-in voting which, again, is very different from what we see in other states where the absentee ballot process actually works.”