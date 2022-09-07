Memphis shooting spree: CNN, MSNBC primetime shows avoid breaking news, arrest of Ezekiel Kelly

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The primetime shows on CNN and MSNBC neglected to acknowledge the breaking news of the horrific shooting spree in Memphis that resulted in an arrest following an hourslong manhunt.

The suspect, identified by Memphis Police as 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly, was arrested Wednesday night after he allegedly recorded the shootings on Facebook, leaving four dead and three injured.

While Fox News Channel's "Hannity" and "The Ingraham Angle" covered the developing story, the competing programs on the liberal networks did not, according to Grabien transcripts.

The CNN and MSNBC hosts dedicated much of their programs discussing the latest developments in the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago, the political landscape ahead of the midterms and the Obamas' return to the White House for their portrait reveal.

CNN anchor Don Lemon, who gets two hours of programming every weeknight, spent nearly half of is first hour gushing about the Obamas, which further continued in his second hour, but made no time for the breaking news.

Notably, Lemon famously declared in 2018 that "White men" are the "biggest terror threat in this country," a claim that may be undercut by Wednesday's shooting spree as the Memphis suspect is Black.

CNN's primetime hosts apparently did not get the memo from their new boss Chris Licht, who has been vocal with his ambition to restore the network's journalistic credibility and steer its programing towards straight news. Based on Wednesday's coverage, Licht has a long way to go.

At least two shootings were reported as of 7 p.m. local time, Fox 13 reported. One occurred at a BP gas station, and a woman was injured during another, the news outlet reported.

Kelly is also suspected of two armed carjackings that happened as he attempted to flee from police. Authorities said the rampage was spread across at least eight different crime scenes.

Police said multiple felony charges are pending against Kelly.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland revealed during a press conference that Kelly was previously charged with attempted first-degree murder but pled guilty to a downgraded aggravated assault charge in April 2021.

Kelly was sentenced to three years in prison, but was released in March 2022 after serving just 11 months of his sentence.



The shooting comes as the city was rocked by the abduction and murder of mother and teacher Eliza Fletcher as she was jogging Friday morning.

The suspect, Cleotha Henderson, is charged with first-degree murder, especially aggravated assault and tampering with/fabricating evidence.

