Melania Trump calls husband's win 'incredible,' reflects on transition in first post-election interview

Incoming first lady Melania Trump expressed joy over her husband's victory and reflected on her family life and transition process in an interview Friday on "Fox & Friends," her first sit-down since the election.

She called President-elect Donald Trump's win "incredible" and spoke about her family gearing up for the major work of transitioning back into the White House. She also spoke about her son Barron Trump's own political influence, as well as the famous "Trump dance."

"It's incredible," Trump said about her husband’s victory over Kamala Harris. "And, we are very, very busy… I'm establishing my transition team. And also, working on my office, putting my office together, and also, you know, organizing the residence and packing."

"It's incredible what you need to do when in that situation," she added.

Trump, who was first lady from 2017 to 2021 during her husband's first administration, remarked how this transition process is "different" because her family knows what to expect this time around.

"Well, this time is very different because we already know where we are going. And, we have all of the plans from before, so we don't need to go back in," she said, adding, "My team is in contact with the White House, so, that's a plus. But we have all what we need."

Co-host Brian Kilmeade asked Trump how she feels her husband’s disposition to lead the country has changed since he was last president. He remarked that the president-elect seemed levelheaded.

Melania Trump agreed, stating, "I think because we've been there and he was there before, and now it's different. I think the energy is different. People around him are different."

"I see that the country and the people really supported him," she added. "And they support him. He's focused to make this country great again. And he's better. It's incredible."

Elsewhere during the interview, the co-hosts asked Trump about her husband’s famous viral "Trump dance," and wondered if she'd ever copied the moves.

"No, I don’t dance that way," she said, smiling, though she did call it a "very special and unique dance."

They also talked about their 18-year-old son, Barron, who reportedly helped push his father to do podcasts that reached huge numbers of young men, a voting bloc that was instrumental in his victory.

"He's a grown young man. I'm very proud of him – about his knowledge, even about politics, and giving advice to his father. He brought in so many young people. He knows his generation," the former first lady said.

Following Trump’s exit from the White House in 2021, she largely kept out of the public eye, although she started making more appearances during the final months of Trump’s 2024 campaign.

One of her first forays back into public life was a poignant statement she composed following the assassination attempt on her husband in July. While the president-elect survived, supporter Corey Comperatore was killed in the shooting.

Shortly after the tragedy, she joined her husband on stage as he accepted the Republican nomination in July. She then sat down with "Fox & Friends" co-host Ainsley Earhardt in September for her first interview in two years to talk about her bestselling memoir, "Melania."

The personal memoir gives readers a rare look inside her life, starting with the moment she set foot on American soil as a 26-year-old and on through the assassination attempt on her husband.