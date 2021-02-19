Meghan McCain calls out media for failing to cover Democrat scandals on the same level as Ted Cruz

Conservative "The View" co-host Meghan McCain said Sen. Ted Cruz's, R-Texas, jaunt to Mexico while his state was in a weather crisis was "tone-deaf" and "despicable," but suggested it had received attention on a scale not reserved for more serious Democratic crises like New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's, D.

"It's incredibly tone-deaf," she said. "It's despicable. If you have on rule as a leader or an elected official, it's to be with your constituents during a time of crisis."

Cruz is under fire for flying to Cancun, Mexico with his family as millions of Texans have weathered days without power during a deadly winter storm.

"The explosion is warranted, but I just wish last night, when I was seeing the absolute outrage and more time being dedicated on this scandal, I wish we had a modicum of what was dedicated to the Cruz scandal dedicated to the scandal with Governor Cuomo where 15,000 elderly people tragically died in nursing homes and the media ignored it for a year," McCain said.

The Republican senator has since admitted the getaway was "obviously a mistake" as he returned stateside on Thursday, following fierce backlash from his constituents.

McCain's father, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., clashed with Cruz when the two served in the U.S. Senate together from 2013 until McCain's death in 2018.

Cuomo is facing political heat from both sides over his suspected coverup of coronavirus nursing home deaths in the state during the apex of the pandemic.

The press largely fawned over Cuomo throughout 2020 but has ramped up the pressure in recent weeks, after a report from Attorney General Letitia James, D., that he underreported nursing home deaths and an aide said it was to avoid a federal investigation.

