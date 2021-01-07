'The View' co-host Meghan McCain calls for Republicans to invoke 25th Amendment, remove Trump from office

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain called on Republicans to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove President Trump from office following the shocking scene of protesters storming Capitol Hill while lawmakers met to certify the Electoral College votes.

Washington, D.C., police said that the security breach at the U.S. Capitol resulted in four deaths -- including a woman who had been shot -- and at least 70 arrests.

"This is one of the great national tragedies of my lifetime, this is one of America’s darkest days. I have been absolutely despondent watching this, I’m here in D.C. as everyone knows. My sister-in-law works on Capitol Hill and the office door where she works, the window was busted out. I think that this is a time to take a very hard look at where we are as a country and take a very hard look at where we are with President Trump," McCain said on Thursday.

"The bedrock of our democracy and the bedrock of who we are as Americans is the peaceful transition of power and he is clearly a president who has turned into a mad king," McCain continued. "At this point, I’m calling on all Republicans and conservatives, who still have clout, we have to invoke the 25th Amendment. We cannot withstand this. Our country cannot go on like this."

Several Democratic representatives have also mentioned invoking the 25th Amendment, which would enable Vice President Mike Pence to become acting president if he and a majority of the Cabinet declare Trump is unable to execute his presidential duties. However, such a move would also require a two-thirds majority in the House and Senate to agree, assuming Trump did not agree with the Cabinet's assessment.

Robert J. Contee III, the D.C.’s top cop, said two pipe bombs were recovered during the chaos — one located outside the RNC and one outside the DNC. Police said they also found a cooler from a vehicle that had a long gun and Molotov cocktail on the Capitol grounds. At least six firearms were recovered, in addition to the three recovered last night, as well as, a stun gun, authorities said.

McCain was concerned that more violence could occur before Inauguration Day when President-elect Joe Biden is scheduled to formally assume power, and she didn’t hold back when slamming Trump’s role in the chaos.

"Yesterday when I was watching the footage, these bastards are using the American flag as symbols as they are attacking our own republic, the same flag that our veterans at Iwo Jima held after World War II. You are not patriots, you do not represent America, you are scum of the earth who are using, abusing and bastardizing all that I love and have grown up with for your own sick agenda," McCain said. "That agenda has been directly, directly sent by President Trump and then he didn’t disavow it, he didn’t send in the National Guard and then he called them special and said he loved them."

McCain, growing visibly upset as she spoke, said the situation is a "national embarrassment" and urged the removal of Trump from office.

"We have to get him out immediately because this cannot stand," she said.

