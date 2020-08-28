Meghan McCain says ‘radical protesters’ could push ‘Republicans and law and order voters’ to reelect Trump

“The View” co-host Meghan McCain declared Friday that “radical protesters” could help President Trump win reelection this fall.

McCain was responding to a video posted on Twitter of Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., being surrounded by a mob of demonstrators outside the White House Thursday night following the conclusion of the Republican National Convention.

MEGHAN MCCAIN ‘HATES’ QUESTIONS ABOUT HER ‘VIEW’ FUTURE POST-PREGNANCY': YES, I’M COMING BACK’

“What do these radical protestors think they are accomplishing exactly?" McCain asked. "Are they trying to scare all Republicans and law and order voters to stay inside and quietly vote for Trump?”

“Last night was the first night I thought it was possible Trump could actually pull this off again,” she added.

McCain has been out of the spotlight as “The View” takes a summer hiatus but appeared on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” earlier this month to declare she would not vote for Trump in November.

“I’m not saying who I am voting for ... but I am not voting for Trump,” McCain told host Andy Cohen.

MEGHAN MCCAIN DISCUSSES LEAVING 'THE VIEW' STAGE, SAYS AUDIENCE IS 'EXTREMELY COMBATIVE'

“I’m such a last-minute, I mean, I’m so spoiled because I’ve loved so many elections and this one is not my favorite for a lot of different reasons,” she added.

Actor Jerry O’Connell, who was also a guest, shouted “vote for Kanye,” prompting a loud chuckle from McCain.

For his part, Paul told “Fox & Friends” Friday morning that he believes he would have been killed if not for the police who protected him and his wife Kelley.

"It was horrific," said Paul, who had part of his lung removed due to complications from a 2017 assault by his neighbor.

SEN. RAND PAUL THANKS DC COPS FOR SAVING HIM FROM 'CRAZED MOB' AFTER RNC

"They're attempting to push the police over to get to me, so at one point they push a policeman backwards, he stumbles and he's trying to catch his balance and I catch the back of his flak jacket to stabilize him to make sure he's OK because he's our defense," Paul explained. "If he's down, the mob's loose on us."

Paul added that some of the protesters followed him into the hotel where he was staying across from the White House.

"I truly believe this with every fiber of my being, had they gotten at us they would have gotten us to the ground, we might not have been killed, might just have been injured by being kicked in the head, or kicked in the stomach until we were senseless," he explained.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to Paul, the direct route to his hotel was blocked by protesters, so the Secret Service instructed him, his wife, and two female friends to get on a bus, which took 45 minutes to get through all the mobs. He then planned to double back to the hotel by taking an Uber, but the streets were blocked and no one would let them through.

Fox News’ Caleb Parke contributed to this report.