Meghan McCain calls out 'The View' for slighting Republicans in opening

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain took aim at an unusual target on Wednesday when she claimed her own show was framing the debate about police reform in a needlessly partisan way.

"I think my frustration is when I come into the show and I see a tease saying, are Republicans doing enough right now? After one of the most famous Republican senators is presenting a bill right now. There is no – 'I think we are trying.' My party is trying, and my show is teasing at the beginning: 'Republicans aren't doing anything.'"

She was referring to a tease that knocked a policing reform bill introduced by Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.

It asked: "Cop-out? On the heels of the president's executive order on police reform, the Senate's only black Republican, Tim Scott, unveils the GOP reform bill, but are Republicans doing enough to deal with the core issues people are protesting about right now?"

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg attempted to defend the show, claiming that it attacks both parties.

"This morning it's the Republicans. Tomorrow, it will be the Democrats. We punch everybody. We punch on both sides. You know that," Goldberg said.

McCain also seemed frustrated with co-host Joy Behar who pointed out that Republicans only had one black U.S. senator and suggested that Scott was wrong to push back on the idea of systemic racism. Republican bills, she added, were like "rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic."

"First, I think there's a few things to hit here," McCain said. "The first one is when people say Tim Scott is the only black senator on the Republican side, well, Democrats only have two. You have Kamala Harris and Cory Booker so let's stop, please stop acting like there's great bipartisan representation in the Senate. It's despicable there aren't more people of color on both sides in all races. It's a huge problem in our representation but it's not just singularly a Republican one."

She added that she was "really disheartened that we can't even come together to try and make changes."

"I think some of the criticism you gave, Sunny, is valid, but how about we all continue to try and improve instead of just crapping all over Republicans for saying that they're doing nothing or it's not good enough? This is a very great and noble attempt led by a very distinguished senator on the Republican side, and I would really like to see us put our differences aside. I know I'm exhausted, I think the country's exhausted, to try and really enact real reform right now."

McCain previously revealed that a lot of her frustration on the show comes from the audience, which she says inappropriately attacks her comments.

"The audience is extremely combative," McCain said while appearing on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" last year. In the episode, host Andy Cohen noted that McCain recently seemed "extra over it with the audience, sometimes with the ladies."

She told Cohen that the "booing and the heckling" from the audience also wore on her.

"I'm paid to give a different view and so I would like us all – when people come – to roll it back because again, I'm trying to do a very complicated job," she said.