Meghan McCain rips longtime family friend Biden after Afghan withdrawal speech: 'I do not recognize this man'

Former "View" co-host Meghan McCain tore into President Biden for his speech commemorating the withdrawal from Afghanistan, saying she does not "recognize" the longtime family friend.

Biden took a victory lap during his address to the nation, calling the withdrawal an "extraordinary success" despite maintaining an angry tone throughout the speech and repeatedly blaming his predecessor, former President Trump, for striking a deal with the Taliban.

"[Thirteen] American soldiers are dead - most of them between the ages of 20-23 because they were put in harms way chaotically in the line of fire of a suicide bomber. Disappointed and disgusted President Biden says 'this couldn't have been done in a more orderly manner,'" McCain reacted.

McCain then went personal, invoking Biden's decades-long relationship with her family as the president and her late father John McCain worked alongside one another in the U.S. Senate.

"This is extremely difficult for me to say: I once thought I truly knew Joe Biden and he helped me through pain and grief, for which I am grateful," McCain wrote. "This man on tv giving this speech, I do not recognize this man."

"God help our country. God help the Americans we have abandoned," she added.

McCain has been an outspoken critic of Biden's throughout the turbulent withdrawal from Afghanistan, saying he's "unfit to lead" and comparing the president to "Jimmy Carter on acid."

"I am furious our President was so incompetent not to see what every expert on the planet could have seen coming. I am furious for my friends and family who have been fighting in these wars since I was 16 (many who have lost limbs, had their life terrorized by PTSD from their experiences in war and deployments, or worse). I am furious seeing our allies and innocent Afghan citizens who trusted us are being left to be slaughtered or so desperate to escape the pure evil the Taliban will bring in that they are falling out of f---ing planes," McCain wrote on Instagram earlier this month.

"This is not who America is, this is not the values this country was founded in. Our veterans deserve better, the innocent Afghan people and our allies and translators who have stood by us for the past 20 years deserve better. The shame, dishonor and embarrassment the Biden administration has brought to our country will take generations to undo. Not to mention our standing in the world and the cruel reality that the likelihood of another significant domestic terror attack has not risen to the highest levels since 9/11 and will usher in ISIS 3.0," she added.