Meghan McCain says she ‘cannot buy a bagel’ without someone praising her dad, doubts Trump’s kid have same experience

“The View” co-host Meghan McCain said she “cannot buy a bagel” without people praising her dad, and doesn’t think President Trump’s children have the same experience.

McCain appeared on SiriusXM's “The Dan Abrams Show” on Monday, when a caller asked if she would ever forgive President Trump for “all of the negativity he certainly caused” you’re her father, late Sen. John McCain.

“I mean, honestly, I can't say it on the radio, but my dad said, ‘I don't give a blank,’ when all of it was first happening. And I really, I only care about people's opinions about me and my family from people I respect and past that, I don't really care,” she responded.

“And you know, his administration and his leadership, or lack thereof, will be judged extremely harshly in history, especially, I think, in this moment in time and the way he's handled this pandemic. And I can't let my emotions take over every day, or I'd go insane,” McCain added.

McCain then explained that people still stop her on a regular basis to praise her father, a war hero who survived five years as a prisoner of war in Vietnam.

“I haven't left my house in like three weeks, but when I did leave my house, I can't go anywhere. I cannot buy a bagel without someone talking about how much they loved my dad. People get very emotional. People get very passionate talking about him and his legacy,” she said before taking a shot at Trump.

“I'm telling you, I'm almost certain that the Trump ... children do not have the same experience walking around when they go get bagels that I do with my dad,” she said.

During his last years in politics, the senator had a complicated relationship with President Trump, who infamously attacked McCain during the 2016 GOP primary. He died in 2018 at 81 years old.

Fox News’ Alex Pappas contributed to this report.