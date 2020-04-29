Meghan McCain predicts Justin Amash White House bid will hurt Biden, not Trump in November

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain predicted on Wednesday that Rep. Justin Amash, I-Mich., would hurt former Vice President Joe Biden's electoral prospects if he ran as a third-party presidential candidate.

"There's about 10 percent of the Republican demographic [that] are Never Trumpers that would, in theory, vote for Joe Biden and they will be picked off from voting for Joe Biden and vote for this libertarian candidate," she said, referring to Amash.

Amash, who has long been considered a libertarian, left the Republican Party last year and announced Tuesday that he was launching an exploratory committee to seek the Libertarian Party's presidential nomination.

"Americans are ready for practical approaches based in humility and trust of the people," he tweeted.

In another tweet, he took a shot at Trump's approach to limiting government overreach. "Americans who believe in limited government deserve another option," he said, specifically taking issue with Trump's claim he had total authority to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

McCain added on Wednesday that Amash's candidacy "100 percent helps Trump [and] hurts Biden, especially in [Amash's] home state of Michigan where he is a complete known ... nationally, he seems to be probably less of a known [than] the other candidates running. And that swing state, again ... is going to be make or break in this election, and Biden can't afford to lose it."

Co-host Joy Behar disagreed and speculated that Amash's candidacy would take fiscally conservative voters away from Trump.

"I looked him up," Behar said, "and first of all, he's a libertarian which to me, is much closer to the Republicans than it is to Democrats. He's anti-EPA [Environmental Protection Agency] regulations, he voted to repeal Obamacare, he's a pro-gun guy, and he's anti-choice."

Trump mocked Amash's run Wednesday, tweeting that the congressman "would make a wonderful candidate, especially since he is way behind in his district and has no chance of maintaining his Congressional seat."