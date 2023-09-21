Media 'waking up' to border deluge and pressing White House because they can't avoid it now: Jim Jordan

The mainstream media appears to be waking up to the effects of President Biden's border policies as reporters not often heard challenging the White House are suddenly interested in the topic, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said Thursday.

Jordan told FOX News the turning point might have been New York City Mayor Eric Adams warning that illegal immigration and the migrant crisis could "destroy" America's largest city.

In recent press briefings, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has also been challenged more than usual on the topic.

On Thursday, she shut down FOX News White House correspondent Peter Doocy's queries, only to have the next reporter she called on broach the same topic.

BIDEN IGNORES BORDER CRISIS AT UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY

"[The media] is starting to wake up to it because it's coming everywhere: every town, every city, every community is seeing it because the volume, the number, is so darn high, including… the mayor of New York City, who's not a conservative Republican — he just sees what's happening to that great city."

"[Adams] sees all the people coming in and how [the city] can't handle it, the tax base can't handle it, but Joe Biden doesn't seem to care."

He said Jean-Pierre is similarly uninterested in the crisis, while claiming Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas continues to stonewall transparency by declining to provide information requested by Republican lawmakers.

Jordan told "The Story" Biden's border policies aren't failing, but they're doing exactly what they're intended to do.

"What kind of country doesn't have a border? A country run by Joe Biden. Understand, this is intentional," he said.

The entire world sees the Biden administration's overtures regarding easy, unaccountable release into the United States and recission of former President Donald Trump's Remain in Mexico policy and acts accordingly, Jordan said.

MCCARTHY REJECTS CLAIMS THAT BIDEN IMPEACHMENT IS ‘EXTREME-MAGA’ PLOY

"[W]ho wouldn't want to come to the greatest country ever? But this is intentional, and more importantly, it's wrong and everyone knows it, including the Democrat mayor of New York who spoke out against it two weeks ago."

However, Jean-Pierre has long disagreed with Republicans' claims, including in recent praise of Biden's handling of the crisis.

Shortly after Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., told the New York Times immigration is the administration's "weakest issue," Jean Pierre said Aug. 31 that her boss has "done more to secure the border… than anybody else — he really has."

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She has also blamed Republicans for failing to put forth meaningful immigration reform, and has said Biden's handling of the border crisis is more "humane" than that of Trump.

FOX News Digital's Brianna Herlihy contributed to this report.