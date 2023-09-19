Biden addresses Ukraine, China competition, climate change, ignores border crisis at UN General Assembly

While President Biden said very little of the illegal immigrant and migrant crisis that is gripping New York City and the nation during his participation in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in Manhattan.

During his annual speech to leaders of the UN in New York City on Tuesday, Biden addressed the United States' continued support for Ukraine against Russia's "naked aggression," the importance of denuclearization of the Korean peninsula and efforts to block Iran from nuclear proliferation; the competition between the United States and China; the climate crisis and more. There was no focus on the crisis on the border or the struggle cities like New York are having accommodating the migrant influx.

Biden huddled with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparovi, Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and others from that region, later posing for photos, according to pool reports.

Meanwhile, New York City Mayor Eric Adams held public remarks about the need for the president's help:

"I am hoping that he understands this beautiful city that's the economic engine of the entire country, is being saddled with a $2 billion that we spent already – $5 billion we're going to spend in this fiscal crisis," Adams said. "[W]hile he's here, I think that he should really reflect [that] New York City has done its part."

BORDER PATROL UNION BOSS CALLS BIDEN'S STAY-IN-TEXAS PLAN CONTRADICTORY: ‘CATCH AND RELEASE IS HIS LAW'

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, told "The Story" on FOX News there is a reason Biden avoided talking about the migrant crisis while in the Big Apple. There is a strategy behind Biden's silence, in that the administration "cannot defend the disaster that is unfolding." While New York has seen a thousandfold migrant influx, Texas is dealing with just over 7 million illegals, which is almost the equivalent of the Big Apple's population.

He recounted leading a recent senatorial delegation to the Mexican border and being asked by a reporter whether Democrats' policies are "more compassionate on immigration."

WHITE HOUSE ‘GASLIGHTING’ AMERICA ON BIDEN'S FACULTIES: CRITICS

"I just started laughing. I said, you know who doesn't believe that anymore? The Democrats. Where's Joe Biden? Where's Kamala Harris? Where's even a single Democrat senator? Where's AOC? She's got her white pantsuit," he quipped.

During the Trump administration, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. visited a migrant holding center in Texas in such attire, which was captured via a photo of her with her hand to her head appearing to mourn the plight of those inside.

"The reason [Democrats] don't come is you cannot see the death and suffering and misery and the children and women sexually assaulted. You can't defend it," Cruz went on.

"So their only strategy is to ignore it and to hope the corporate media does the same."

Cruz added that Mexico fully understands the border is broken under Biden's management, pointing to a January press conference with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, in which the left-wing leader praised Biden for being the first U.S. president in many years "that has not built even one meter of wall."

"We thank you for that, sir… although the conservatives may not like it," said Lopez Obrador.

Cruz said the Mexican president was "bragging" about Biden's open border policies. He added that it is not just Eric Adams who is coming to terms with the illegal immigration crisis, but also Democrats nationwide in Los Angeles, Chicago, Albany and Boston.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey issued a state of emergency over the crisis, years after praising sanctuary municipality policies as the Commonwealth's attorney general.

Earlier on FOX News, former Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, sparred with a former New York Democratic lawmaker, ex-State Sen. David Carlucci, who told "America Reports" that Congress must act to pass immigration reform laws.

Chaffetz argued that Carlucci was wrong, saying that Biden is intentionally ignoring laws on the books and that no one should be essentially rewarded for intentionally avoiding official ports-of-entry.