Media showing 'strange new respect' for Mitt Romney after his anti-Trump Twitter account surfaces, Howard Kurtz says

By Charles Creitz | Fox News
Mitt Romney admits to secret Twitter alias 'Pierre Delecto'

Reaction and analysis from 'MediaBuzz' host Howard Kurtz on 'The Story.'

The mainstream media is showing new respect for Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, in the wake of his apparent admission he managed a cryptic, oft-anti-Trump Twitter account, according to Howard Kurtz.

Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential nominee, is normally a "straight-laced" politician who in this case felt he could be a little more easygoing through his "Pierre Delecto" handle, Kurtz claimed Monday on "The Story."

Kurtz told host Martha MacCallum that Romney's pseudo-profile was much more critical of President Trump than his personal or official U.S. Senator handle.

"He's more caustically anti-Trump in this fake account and the press loves that," Kurtz said.

"Now that he's anti-Trump -- remember how much-maligned and mocked he was as the 2012 nominee? Now -- strange new respect."

In addition, Kurtz said the situation showed the former Massachusetts governor may have been out of his element by apparently creating a fake Twitter account.

"Mitt Romney wasn't built for the digital age," he said.

"I think he's kind of a straight-laced dude who thought he could be a little naughty."

However, Kurtz and host Martha MacCallum also noted there have been other major political figures who have relied on pseudonyms and the like to get messaging out.

When he was the head of the Trump Organization, Trump was reportedly the man behind the identity of "John Miller," who would often speak in glowing terms to the media about the mogul, Kurtz said.

"Donald Trump, as a businessman, used to call reporters and say 'I'm John Miller, I'm Trump's PR guy'," Kurtz said.