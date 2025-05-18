Media Research Center founder Brent Bozell steps down after 38 years

The Media Research Center (MRC) announced Monday that its president and founder, Brent Bozell III, will be stepping down after 38 years.

David Bozell, MRC Vice President for Growth and Development, will take over as president of the revered conservative media watchdog on May 27.

"Founding the Media Research Center has been the honor of my life," Brent Bozell said in a statement. "What began as a mission to expose media bias has grown into a movement that holds the press accountable, defends truth, and empowers millions of Americans to speak out. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built, and I have full confidence in David and the team that will carry this work forward. The fight for America’s culture is far from over, but thanks to MRC, it’s finally a fair fight."

Brent Bozell, who was nominated by President Donald Trump in March to serve as the next U.S. Ambassador to South Africa, will depart the MRC to take on the diplomatic post.

Karl Ottosen, Chairman of the MRC Board of Directors, thanked Bozell for building an institution to hold the media accountable.

"Brent Bozell’s vision changed the American media landscape," Ottosen said. "He gave voice to millions who felt ignored, and he built an institution that holds the press accountable like no other. On behalf of the Board, we are deeply grateful for his leadership and legacy. We are equally confident that David Bozell is the right person to lead MRC into the next chapter. His experience, conviction, and strategic clarity will ensure MRC continues to thrive in the fight for truth."

David Bozell, who is Brent's son, served as president of ForAmerica before taking over as president of the MRC. He also serves on the Conservative Action Project's (CAP) coordinating committee as well as on the board of the Washington Policy Institute.

He praised his father's work at the MRC, which works to expose and analyze liberal media bias, in a statement.

"No one has done more to expose the media’s corruption and protect the truth than my father," David Bozell said, according to an MRC press release.

"Brent built MRC into the tip of the spear in the fight for America’s culture, and I’m honored to carry that mission forward. The media has evolved, but so have we. MRC will meet the moment with the same fearless commitment to truth that Brent instilled from the beginning," he added.