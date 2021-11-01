Liberal media frustrated by Manchin's presser, suggest he's 'seizing the chance to damage' Biden

To the chagrin of several reporters, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. held a press conference Monday outlining his lingering opposition to President Biden's $1.75 trillion framework, and to sound off on the congressional games surrounding it.

Manchin, along with other moderate Democratic senators like Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., have remained opposed to the president's plan because its proponents, they argue, have failed to explain the price tag.

"Simply put, I will not support a bill that is this consequential without thoroughly understanding the impact that it will have on our national debt, our economy, and most importantly, all of our American people," Manchin said Monday.

The senator has previously said it would be "fiscal insanity" to approve more spending amid funding shortages for Social Security and Medicare.

According to some media watching Monday's remarks, Manchin would have done better to stay in his office.

"If Joe Manchin had sat in his office all day and played Angry Birds on his phone, the House was on a path to pass both his infrastructure bill, and send the BBB bill to the Senate where he could continue to influence it. After that press conference? Who know what happens next," NBC News Senior Capitol Hill Correspondent Garrett Haake tweeted.

CNN White House correspondent John Harwood was especially vocal, tweeting what appeared to be some frustration that Manchin had just "halted" the process. He then suggested Manchin was "seizing the chance to damage" Biden while he attends the United Nations Climate Change Conference.

Harwood also retweeted the following commentary from senior CNN political analyst Ronald Brownstein, telling Harwood he had it "exactly right."

"If Manchin really wanted the infrastructure plan to pass this week, all he probably needed to do was stay silent/non-committal on the broader plan," Brownstein wrote. "Instead he torched it, raising the question: does he want it all to burn?"

They were joined by several other media critics ready to accuse Manchin of malignant motives. Others questioned whether Manchin's presser had any value at all.

Manchin and Sinema have become familiar with the media's frustration the past several months as they have refused to give in to progressive pressure to pass Biden's agenda.

Congress did not act on a bipartisan infrastructure bill due to the infighting over the social spending package, but Manchin said that was a losing strategy.

"Holding this bill hostage is not going to work in getting my support for the reconciliation bill," the senator said Monday.

Biden unveiled his new $1.75 trillion framework last week without taking any questions from the press.