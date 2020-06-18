Media ‘gushed over images of protesters’ while Trump rally sparks their coronavirus concerns: report

The mainstream media has been accused of hypocrisy for celebrating coronavirus-era protests while vilifying President Trump’s upcoming rally in Tulsa, Okla., amid COVID-19 concerns.

“For weeks, TV news gushed over images of protesters and police officers hugging. It was as though the coronavirus had ceased to exist. Yet now, these news outlets are back to worrying about the spread of coronavirus at large political gatherings – conveniently, just in time for them to criticize President Trump’s upcoming rally,” Media Research Center research analyst Bill D'Agostino wrote.

MCENANY HITS MEDIA FOR HEALTH CONCERNS OVER RALLY: ‘YOU SHOULD EXHIBIT THAT SAME CONCERN FOR THE PROTESTERS’

The MRC put together a video montage showcasing some of the more egregious examples, such as CNN’s Chris Cuomo condemning Saturday’s rally as “the worst thing you can do” during a pandemic only days after he praised protesters gathered in large groups.

WHAT IS SECTION 230 OF THE COMMUNICATIONS DECENCY ACT, AND WHY IS IT UNDER FIRE?

The montage features a variety of CNN and MSNBC hosts such as Jim Sciutto, Don Lemon, Joy Reid and Lawrence O’Donnell condemning political rallies while their networks were also fawning over “beautiful” moments during recent protests.

“It’s hard to imagine a more blatant double standard at work: political gatherings for me, but not for thee,” D'Agostino wrote.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany pointed out the hypocrisy when she faced a barrage of questions on Wednesday regarding rally concerns.

"While we appreciate the great concern for our rally goers, you should exhibit that same concern for the protesters who are out there not socially distancing in many cases,” McEnany told reporters, as she called on them to work on their “internal cohesion.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McEnany held up a New York Post front page with an image of thousands gathering in close proximity for a “black trans lives matter” protest and an image from a Trump rally, blasting the “sick hypocrisy.” “This is OK,” the protest photo was captioned. “This is dangerous,” the Trump rally caption read.

McEnany also said that temperature checks, hand sanitizer and masks would be doled out at the Tulsa rally.

Fox News’ Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.