Media clashes over Minnesota and law enforcement coverage

"Fox & Friends" co-host Will Cain and Fox News contributor Mo Elleithee clashed on how the mainstream media is covering the police-involved Minnesota shooting of Daunte Wright and law enforcement in general on Howard Kurtz's "Media Buzz" on Sunday. Elliethee suggested that the mainstream thinking is that we shouldn't defund the police, but focus on reforms. He added that, by and large, the narrative is that we "honor" and respect our police, not vilify them.

"I think the mainstream position is that our police are often put in very, very difficult situations, and we don't give them enough credit for that," Elleithee said. "However, when there are bad actors...that we need to giure out thow to prevent htem from doing those bad acts. And I think that's where the majority of people are."

There are just a "small minority of people on the left" who are tyring to use this to defund the police, he claimed.

"If Mo's right, if he laid out what you think is the mainstream perspective on this, you wouldn't know it from mainstream media, you wouldn't know it from mainstream culture," Cain responded.

Cain presented the example of NBA star Lebron James claiming that African-Americans are being "literally hunted" down in the street, with seemingly little push back from media.

"Partisans are tying to use this to drive a political narrative," Cain said.

"The media likes stories," he continued. "We like narratives. we don't like facts. We don't like justice...when it comes to these officer involved killings, every single one of these tragic stories sits on their own set of facts, their own judgment."

Minneapolis saw the seventh night of riots on Saturday following the deaht of Wright. The violent unrest comes during the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged with murder and manslaughter for the death of George Floyd. His death sparked violent riots throughout Minneapolis and across the country. Closing arguments are being presented in the coming week.

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., was captured on camera telling the crowd in Brooklyn Center on Saturday to "stay on the street" and to "get more confrontational" with officers if Chauvin isn't convicted. Republican lawmakers such as Rep. Scott Franklin, R-FL, argue that that kind of rhetoric is not helping matters.

"It’s the hypocrisy and the dangerous rhetoric she’s spewing," Franklin said on "Fox & Friends." "It doesn’t help the country it’s not helping us heal. And I’m just ready to see the rest of the mainstream media call this out for the hypocrisy that it is."