McEnany slams Rep. Bush as 'totally blinded politician' following police remarks: 'Children's lives matter'

"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany joined critics in slamming Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., on Thursday for defending her private security detail while making demands to defund the police in the same breath.

"They would rather I die?" Bush asked after being confronted about her own private security on CBS News on Wednesday. "You would rather me die? Is that what you want to see? You want to see me die? You know because that could be the alternative."

Bush further argued that her "body is worth being on this planet," and that the attacks against her are coming from a "white supremacist, racist narrative." McEnany zeroed in on that remark, arguing that the "little babies across the country who have been victims of crime also matter."

"These children's lives matter, and they depend on having police in their neighborhoods," McEnany said. "This is just a totally blinded politician making a statement like this."

"They think they are simply more important than the rest of us," Tomi Lahren said of progressive politicians like Bush.

Major U.S. cities have experienced alarming upticks in shootings and homicides over the past year as the movement to cut police funds has continued to catch fire following high profile police-involved shootings.

Fox News contributor Joe Concha challenged the media to press the Missouri congresswoman on her remarks in every interview in the immediate future, pointing out that St. Louis is ranked as the 4th most dangerous city in the U.S., according to a recent U.S. News & World report.

"Ms. Bush should be pressed in every interview about why in city after city that has reduced police funding — from New York to Minneapolis to Seattle along with many more — has resulted in more death, more damage, more people fleeing those cities. Because there is no good answer," Concha told Fox News.

Those sentiments were shared by many other media analysts.

Journalist Glenn Greenwald agreed that members of Congress deserve to be protected, but called Bush's comments "bizarre" because ordinary citizens deserve the same security.

Social media users called Bush's message the "textbook definition of hypocrisy."

The "Outnumbered" panelists and analysts on Twitter agreed that Bush and her fellow progressive colleagues are steering the Democratic Party right now, and that Bush's message is bad news for the party's chances in the upcoming midterm elections.

"She is certainly giving AOC a run for her money when it comes to that, oh boy," Lahren said. "The Democratic Party is in shambles."

"These are the quotes that are going to haunt Democrats in the midterms," agreed Josh Jordan, while David Hookstead called Bush's interview a "golden TV ad" for Republicans.