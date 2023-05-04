McEnany says new revelations contradict Biden admin's claims about Hunter: 'This can't be written off'

"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany said the connection between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Hunter Biden can't be written off after Blinken denied having a role in the intelligence letter that sought to label Hunter's laptop as Russian disinformation. On "The Brian Kilmeade Show" Thursday, McEnany asserted more information will come out about the pair's email correspondence.

STATE DEPARTMENT DUCKS QUESTIONS ON CHARGE THAT BLINKEN ORCHESTRATED HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP COVER STORY

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: And one of the things that I was so struck by was you have Blinken, who says, 'Mike Morell's testimony confirms everything I'm saying.' And that was with regard to him not being a part of the 51 foreign intel folks who said that this was Russian disinformation, the laptop. But Mike Morell's testimony said he was integral to it. So the testimony completely contradicts Blinken. And then with regard to the emails, you're exactly right. There's emails from Hunter Biden to the wife of Blinken saying, 'hey, what's Blinken's private email?' And then there were multiple email correspondences. That's what we know of. So there is more here, and this cannot be written off as just ‘nothing to see here,’ because there are facts, hard facts that contradict the platitudes coming from the State Department.

Blinken denied having any role in the 2020 letter signed by 51 current and past intelligence officials that aimed to discredit the Hunter Biden laptop as part of a Russian disinformation campaign.

"One of the great benefits of this job is that I don't do politics and don't engage in it. But with regard to that letter, I didn't – it wasn't my idea, didn't ask for it, didn't solicit it. And I think the testimony that the former deputy director of the CIA, Mike Morrell, put forward confirms that," Blinken told Fox News’ Benjamin Hall in an interview Monday for "Special Report."

In October 2020, weeks before the presidential election, dozens of ex-national security officials signed onto a letter claiming that Hunter's laptop had "all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation."

The former officials included former CIA Director John Brennan, former Obama DNI James Clapper, and former CIA director Leon Panetta, among others.

On Wednesday, top Republican lawmakers said a whistleblower is alleging that the FBI and Justice Department are in possession of a document that describes a criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Joe Biden and a foreign national relating to the exchange of money for policy decisions

