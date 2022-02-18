Kayleigh McEnany, 'Outnumbered' on 'border czar' Kamala Harris going on high-stakes diplomatic trip

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kayleigh McEnany, co-host of ‘Outnumbered,’ questioned Vice President Harris' ability to mitigate the escalating tension between Russia and Ukraine as she meets with world leaders. McEnany noted Friday that, with Harris as border czar, the U.S. has had record migrant encounters and, thus, putting her in charge of stopping a war ‘simply is not going to work.’

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: Putting Vice President Kamala Harris in charge of stopping a war in Ukraine is like putting Hillary Clinton in charge of iPhone security. It just simply is not going to work. We talk a lot about the Russia-Ukraine border, but we talk very little, other than here at Fox and in some other outlets, about the U.S. southern border.

This was the border czar, Kamala Harris, and what did we get from her valiant activity on the southern border? We got the most encounters in January that we've had in 20 years. We got 1.7 million encounters last year, again a record high on the southern border. … Now she's in Europe trying to stop World War III, and forgive me if I'm less than hopeful that she has the skill and acuity to stop the war. I hope she does.

