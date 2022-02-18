Russia-Ukraine: Biden says he is 'convinced' Putin will invade: LIVE UPDATES

US preps big banks for Russian cyberattacks amid Ukraine crisis

America’s biggest banks are being warned and prepped for a possible Russian cyberattack as tensions with Ukraine escalate.

FOX Business has confirmed officials at JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Fargo and other big money center banks had meetings this week with government officials to review tactics Russia could use, along with warnings on Russian cyber activity.

The meetings followed previous outreach from officials to these financial institutions.

"We don't have the level of cyber resilience that we wish. Since the beginning of the administration, President Biden has made both domestic and physical resilience a priority," said Anne Neuberger, Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology, during a press briefing.

