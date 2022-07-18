McEnany calls out liberal media after Minnesota mom confronts BLM protesters: 'Victims of crime matter too'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kayleigh McEnany called out the mainstream media Monday for its unequal coverage of victims after a Minneapolis mother confronted Black Lives Matter protesters at her home. On "Outnumbered," the former White House press secretary said it's time for the media to give the same coverage to crime victims that it gives to people killed by police. The woman screamed at protesters that "this is not a George Floyd situation," telling them that the man who was shot by police had fired bullets into her home with her children inside.

MN VIGIL HELD FOR ANDRE TEKLE SUNDBERG AFTER HE WAS FATALLY SHOT BY MINNEAPOLIS POLICE

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: Her quote was, 'I have Black children. I am a woman of color. If I had lost my life, would you guys have done this for me?' And I think that she makes a very key point here, that we in the media selectively pick victims. I don't want to say ‘we,’ I don't include Fox News or us in that, we cover all things. … The media has a responsibility to cover all of these stories, even ones that don't fit an ideological agenda in our national leaders as well. I remember the murder of George Floyd, and I remember watching that video with President Trump, and he was upset by it. He was angry by it. So, too, was I. That was murder. That was an injustice. But there are certain names that he highlighted. David Dorn is one of them, Legend Taliaferro. Their names didn't make it outside of Fox News. They didn't. CNN didn't cover them. MSNBC didn't cover them because they were victims of crime. Victims of crime matter too. The murder of George Floyd mattered. Victims of crime matter. So stop picking victims that you care about and start covering injustice when you see it, because this mom with her little baby, bullets coming through her apartment, that deserves coverage.

