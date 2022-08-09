McEnany calls out apparent FBI bias following Trump raid: 'Pours fuel on that fire'

Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Flash
Published

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Kayleigh McEnany slams FBI bias following Trump FBI raid: This just 'pours fuel on that fire'

'Outnumbered' co-host Kayleigh McEnany reacted to the FBI's raid at Donald Trump's home and the agency's inconsistency in its targets.

"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany discussed the FBI's raid on former President Trump's home, warning the raid poured "fuel on the fire" as Republicans continue to claim bias by the Justice Department. McEnany said Tuesday this appears to be another case of law enforcement being more aggressive toward Trump or his allies, compared to investigations of Democrats or left-wing protesters. 

NANCY PELOSI REACTS TO FBI RAID ON TRUMP'S MAR-A-LAGO RESORT, SAYS AUTHORITIES HAD ‘JUSTIFICATION’ 

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: Very personal for someone [Trump] who the FBI was, you could argue, looking at for six years… We know about the dossier. We know the way it was peddled. We know that there was an insurance policy, if you read Peter Strzok's text, so all of the things President Trump was saying, this just pours fuel on that fire.

This article was written by Fox News staff.