Jonathan Turley: Laws on classified documents 'not known for robust criminal enforcement'

Turley assesses FBI raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago home on 'Fox & Friends'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Turley: FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago was 'all-hands-on-deck' operation Video

Turley: FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago was 'all-hands-on-deck' operation

Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley discusses the significance of Monday night's FBI raid of Donald Trump's home, Mar-a-Lago

Fox News contributor and constitutional law expert Jonathan Turley spoke on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday about the tactics of the FBI in searching Donald Trump's home at Mar-a-Lago. Turley said he has questions on why the Justice Department would carry out an "all-hands-on-deck raid" in this case.

TRUMP SAYS MAR-A-LAGO HOME IN FLORIDA ‘UNDER SEIGE’ BY FBI AGENTS

JONATHAN TURLEY: This is an act that is not heavily enforced, certainly not historically been criminally enforced. Some of the most egregious cases were handled rather lightly. Sandy Berger being an example. He actually stuffed documents in his socks and snuck them out of a secure location leaving them at a spot to be retrieved later. He received no jail time and just pled guilty to a misdemeanor. He wasn’t even forced to lose his security clearance permanently. It was just a three-year suspension. So this is an act that is not known for robust criminal enforcement. That does raise questions as to the all-hands-on-deck raid that occurred.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

