McConnell blasts 'wild' $3.5T spending bill, says Dems do not have mandate to 'introduce socialism'

Democrats’ "wildly inappropriate" and massive $3.5 trillion spending spree will generate "zero" Republican support, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told "The Faulkner Focus" on Thursday.

"It's a wild spending taxing spree, completely inappropriate for the country, which is already suffering from dramatic inflation," McConnell, R-Ky., expressed to host Harris Faulkner. "Running the country into the ground, both with taxing and debt is not a good idea."

McConnell made these comments after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., announced late Tuesday night that the Budget Committee had reached an agreement to allot $3.5 trillion for a spending package that would complete President Biden’s infrastructure plan.

SCHUMER ANNOUNCES $3.5T SPENDING PLAN TO PAIR WITH INFRASTRUCTURE PACKAGE

Meanwhile, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., said on Wednesday that the $3.5 trillion budget proposal by Democrats in Congress will include a number of top liberal priorities – including pathways to citizenship for millions of illegal immigrants.

"It's an introduction of socialism into America, done on a one-party basis in a Congress that's virtually tied," McConnell mentioned. "[Democrats] didn't get a mandate to do this…They're not going to have any Republican's help."

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., issued a statement Wednesday saying he looks forward to reviewing their agreement and is "very interested in how this proposal is paid for and how it enables us to remain globally competitive."

Despite Manchin announcing he wants to work in a "bipartisan way" on the massive bill, McConnell remarked that the Democrats are "jamming" the spending package "down the throats of the American people."



"This is socialism for America. It needs to be stopped," McConnell concluded. "Hopefully, there will be one or two brave Democrats who will stop this from happening."



