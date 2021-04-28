Rep. McCaul on Kerry-Iran allegations: 'This appears to be somewhat treasonous'

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, joined "America's Newsroom" Wednesday to discuss leaked audio tapes that allegedly contain former Secretary of State John Kerry speaking with Iran's foreign minister about the military actions of Israel. If the allegations are true, McCaul said, then they are potentially "treasonous," and may be grounds for legal prosecution.

POMPEO SLAMS IRAN NEWS: 'WHEN I WAS BRIEFING TRUMP, KERRY WAS BRIEFING ZARIF'

REP. MICHAEL MCCAUL: Well, the facts need to come out, these are very serious allegations, very disturbing if the former secretary of state is meeting with the foreign minister of Iran, who is an enemy, the foreign adversary of the United States of America, sort of behind the scenes as Secretary Pompeo is negotiating the maximum pressure campaign.

To me, we need to open an investigation. The facts need to come out. I don't know if they're true or not, but if they are, there should be consequences. This appears to be somewhat treasonous to be meeting with the enemy and cutting back deals and sharing information, intelligence related to Israel and its efforts against Iran proxies in Syria. Having said that, we don't know all the facts. And rest assured, I will find out.

...

As a federal prosecutor, when people divulge classified information, they get prosecuted. ... And I will be meeting with former Secretary Kerry on other issues, but including this one, in the near future.