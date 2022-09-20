McCaul calls for 'doctrine of certainty' on Taiwan to deter China: A question of when, not if

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, responded to President Biden's claims on Taiwan during a "60 Minutes" interview by calling for a stronger "doctrine of certainty" when it comes to the United States' relationship between China and Taiwan. On "America Reports" Tuesday, Rep. McCaul warned that if the United States does not get ahead of China and initiate deterrence efforts, the world could face another situation like that in Ukraine.

BIDEN SAYS US WOULD DEFEND TAIWAN IF CHINA LAUNCHES AN 'UNPRECEDENTED ATTACK'

REP. MICHAEL MCCAUL: I think that was another Biden moment where he just spoke without thinking about it and his staff tried to walk it back. I do think what he's talking about is the doctrine of strategic ambiguity, which we've had for quite some time. I do think with respect to Taiwan, we need to stay strong in our support and have more of a doctrine of certainty when it comes to arming them as a deterrence like we have done in Ukraine. Of course, we should have done it before the invasion, and I argue we should've done it before any invasion occurs in Taiwan. We need to properly arm them. I've signed off on all foreign military sales to Taiwan, and we have a three-year backlog of weapons that have yet to go into Taiwan to defend herself. And if that doesn't change, Chairman Xi, he's looking at this very closely. And when he gets re-elected as emperor of China in November watch out. Because even as our CIA director said, it's not a question of if, but when he does so.

