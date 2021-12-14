MSNBC's Claire McCaskill claims red states will 'empower' citizens to 'round up' people who look foreign

MSNBC analyst Claire McCaskill claimed Monday that Republican-controlled states would soon implement "vigilantism" laws to combat immigration that would empower citizens to round up people who look like "foreigners."

During an appearance on "Deadline: White House," McCaskill, a former Democratic senator from Missouri, based her claim on the argument that the Supreme Court needed to be reformed and that a majority of the justices were "in the tank for the right-wing extreme views."

Aside from a lack of evidence to support her claim, McCaskill didn't detail any sort of connection between her views on the Supreme Court and how a lack of reform would lead to those types of laws being implemented.

"There is definitely some reform that is needed at the Supreme Court, I mean you can just start with ethics. They don’t have the same rules, Supreme Court justices. You can start with term limits. The American people support term limits for everybody, including Supreme Court justices," McCaskill told host Nicolle Wallace, before arguing the Senate filibuster also needed to be reformed.

"The hypocrisy here is astounding … Every once in a while somebody on the Supreme Court surprises us by making a decision that would not be expected based on the politics of the president who appointed them. I’m afraid those days of surprise are over," McCaskill added. "I think we know everybody but Roberts is in the tank for the right-wing extreme views."

McCaskill then declared she thought "vigilantism" was going to catch on across the country, predicting that Republicans would take extreme measures to combat things like immigration.

"These red states are going to do vigilantism laws on immigration, and they're going to empower citizens to go out and round up people they think look like foreigners," she said. "And that’s what we're coming to in this in country, and it is incredibly depressing, especially as we're so near a religious holiday that is all about loving other people and accepting the least among us to be part of the larger group."

McCaskill has been known for her emotional responses to topics being discussed on the liberal network. She was previously mocked for claiming her new 4th of July ritual would be to watch video footage of the January 6th Capitol riot, and once claimed she was having heart palpitations during a discussion on abortion.