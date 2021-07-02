MSNBC's McCaskill mocked for claiming new July 4 ritual will be watching Capitol Riot video: 'What the f---'

When you think of Independence Day traditions, you probably think about fireworks, barbecues, and parades.

Former Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill has a new family tradition, she claimed Friday. On "Every Fourth of July going forward" she will watch the 40-minute New York Times video about the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Asked by Willie Geist on "Morning Joe" for her thoughts heading into the Independence Day weekend, the MSNBC analyst raised eyebrows online and even a moment of awkward silence from Geist with her response.

CAPITOL RIOT INVESTIGATION: PELOSI TAPS REPUBLICAN LIZ CHENEY TO SIT ON NEW COMMITTEE

"We’re going to start a new family tradition in my family. On the Fourth of July and every Fourth of July going forward, we’re going to watch that video that The New York Times put together of January 6," she said.

"Morning Joe" devoted extensive coverage Friday to the formation of a House Select Committee to investigate the Jan. 6 riot, when a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building during certification of President-elect Joe Biden's victory. The Times edited together news and on-the-ground footage for an extensive look at the events surrounding the riot, called "Day of Rage."

McCaskill's brazen claim that she would watch the video every July 4, for the rest of her life, drew derision.

"That pause after her answer is Willie Geist thinking "what the f--k," Fourth Watch newsletter editor Steve Krakauer tweeted.

"We just have to keep this guerilla marketing campaign up for another eight months," MSNBC contributor and Commentary editor Noah Rothman wrote.

Earlier in the show, she recalled the Republican investigations of the 2012 Benghazi terrorist attack, which Democrats repeatedly complained was a witch hunt to damage Hillary Clinton politically.

"I don't want to minimize the loss of life in Benghazi, or the problems around the security of those locations … but let's compare and contrast those two events, and which is more foundation-shaking to our democracy," she said. "Americans were beating police officers at the heart of our government."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McCaskill was defeated in 2018 in her bid for a third term by Republican Josh Hawley. She joined MSNBC in 2019.