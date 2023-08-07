McCarthy: If Hunter is a foreign policy expert, why aren't NATO nations calling him, only Ukraine, China

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., sounded of on the media's and Democrats' overall indifference to President Biden's burgeoning corruption scandal, telling Fox News the Democrat is the first official he knows of who allegedly "put together" 20 shell companies while in office.

McCarthy appeared to take that figure from recent findings of the House Oversight Committee, whose chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., cited that number in July remarks.

Comer said at the time most of the shell companies discovered through his panel's probe were created while Biden was vice president and that they were the recipients of more than $10 million from foreign interests and individuals.

"I don't know of any other family that puts together in government 20 shell companies while you're the vice president of America," McCarthy told "Hannity" on Monday.

"My family has no shell companies," added the Bakersfield lawmaker.

McCarthy added that Hunter's purported acumen in foreign affairs, which he suggested would be a default explanation for such dealings if Joe was not involved or privy, produced an interesting list of proverbial customers.

"If you're an expert when it comes to foreign policy, why isn't Italy, or the U.K. or France hiring you? Why is it just Ukraine, Russia, China, and Romania?" he said.

Of President Biden, McCarthy further wondered aloud why it appeared he only wanted action taken in these countries when Hunter or his associates were involved in business.

In one such case, Biden himself recounted pressuring to get Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin – who had been investigating the Burisma energy firm – fired, under threat of losing $1 billion in U.S. loan guarantees.

"Why are you saying you have no saying in this business?" McCarthy asked. "Now, we find, lo and behold, you've gone to dinners, and after those dinners, $3.5 million flows [in]."

The speaker said the evidence has risen to the level that it is now the Bidens' onus to prove there has not been pay-to-play or influence peddling going on over past decades.

"America deserves more and Americans want to know," he said.

"And the one thing I will tell you is, as this Congress, the People's Congress, we will follow the facts and provide it to the American public, just like the Constitution tells us to do."

Biden has long denied discussion or involvement in Hunter's business deals, recently rebuffing a New York Post reporter who asked why he is reportedly referred to as the "big guy" in the FBI form – which is the same nickname purportedly used as a pseudonym in a message gleaned from previously released documentation connected to Hunter.