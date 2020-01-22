Rep. Kevin McCarthy reveals what he says is the real 'cover up' in impeachment trial

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy argued on "Hannity" Wednesday that Democrats are pursuing President Trump's impeachment and removal from office as an attempt to "cover-up" their lackluster options of 2020 Democratic candidates.

"They have moved this forward simply for one purpose and one purpose only... politics," McCarthy said.

"They do not like this president. Do you know what else they don’t like? They don’t like their own candidates. That’s what they are trying to cover up. Their candidates are so poor, they know they can’t beat this president so they’re trying to use impeachment to do just that."

IMPEACHMENT-WEARY TRUMP TEES OFF ON ‘SLEAZEBAGS’ NADLER AND SCHIFF, SAYS HE’D ‘LOVE’ TO ATTEND TRIAL

McCarthy also responded to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff's two-hour opening argument in the Senate impeachment trial Wednesday, where he accused Trump of believing that he is " above the law" as well as engaging in one of "the most blatant efforts of a cover-up in history".

"Adam Schiff continues to get fixated on the word cover-up," McCarthy said. "He is the one covering up. Covering up no evidence of Russian collusion....[he] covered up his contact with the whistleblower...covered up truth from coming out when he stopped the witnesses from answering the Republicans’ questions. Now he is covering up texts with more lies. This is all that Adam Schiff has ever done and the American people are continuing to see it." McCarthy said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The House minority leader added that House and Senate Democrats "are going to have to go back to the American people and ask to be reelected based upon [the fact that] they have issued more subpoenas than they created any laws. "