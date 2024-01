Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Democrat Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson condemned Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, in a recent MSNBC appearance, arguing he has been "attacking" cities run by Black leaders with waves of migrants.

In an effort to show the seriousness of the border crisis, Republican governors like Abbott have sent buses of asylum seekers to Democrat-controlled states and sanctuary cities. Republicans have argued the action is necessary to show the rest of the country what border states are dealing with due to the surge of migrants.

The bussing of migrants from border states to Democratic regions like New York City and Chicago has made some Democratic leaders warn that the migrant crisis is overwhelming their governments and that Biden has failed to take proper action to stem the tide.

MSNBC host Al Sharpton spoke to Johnson about the migrant crisis Sunday, noting that as it goes on it "puts a tremendous burden on [Johnson] and other Democratic mayors, I might add, many Black mayors have been the focal of this. In fact, on Thursday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams filed a $700 million lawsuit against 17 charter bus companies who transported migrants from Texas."

"What are your thoughts about the case, and is this an action you would consider taking as well?" Sharpton asked.

"You’re absolutely right about the intentions of Gov. Abbott," Johnson replied. "He is attacking democratically-run cities, and particularly cities that are being led by Black leaders or leaders-of-color. This is unconscionable. I mean, it’s a very raggedy approach. And quite frankly, not only is it reckless and raggedy, but it is evil-spirited."

Commentators responded to Johnson's words by slamming his leadership and that of other Democrats.

"Please include me as one of the attackers. Undisputed fact: Black Mayors in Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York are horrible," Fox News commentator Leo Terrell wrote.

"Every city wants to be a ‘sanctuary city’ until it’s actually time to provide sanctuary," PragerU personality CJ Pearson wrote.

Crime Prevention Research Center president John R. Lott repurposed the mayor's statement to question Biden's management of the border.

"If Abbott busing some illegal aliens to Chicago & NYC. Is ‘attacking’ those cities, what do you call the much larger massive flood of illegals that Biden is letting into Texas?" he asked.