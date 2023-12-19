Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Chicago mayor claims Gov. Abbott is 'attacking our country' by sending migrants to Dem cities, states

'The governor of Texas needs to take a look in the mirror of the chaos that he is causing for this country,' Mayor Johnson argued

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Published
close
Chicago mayor condemns Texas Gov. Abbott for migrant buses Video

Chicago mayor condemns Texas Gov. Abbott for migrant buses

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson argued, "The governor of Texas needs to take a look in the mirror of the chaos that he is causing for this country. This is not just a Chicago dynamic, he is attacking our country."

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson slammed Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, in a speech on Monday arguing that he has been "attacking" the United States itself.

In an effort to show the seriousness of the border crisis, Republican governors like Abbott have sent buses of asylum seekers to Democrat-controlled states and sanctuary cities. These Republicans argue the action is necessary to show the rest of the country what border states are dealing with due to the surge of migrants. 

The redistribution of migrants from border states to Democratic regions like New York has made some Democratic leaders warn that the migrant crisis is overwhelming their governments and complain about Biden’s lack of action to stem the tide.

IL ALLOCATES $160 MILLION TO AID MIGRANTS IN CHICAGO DURING WINTER MONTHS

Mayor Brandon Johnson

Mayor Brandon Johnson condemned the redistribution of illegal immigrants from the southern border to Chicago.

Johnson pointed the finger at Abbott for the crisis, however, during a press conference for the opening of Chicago's new Community Reentry Support Center.

"We have a governor – a governor – an elected official in the state of Texas, that is placing families on buses without shoes, cold, wet, tired, hungry, afraid, traumatized," Johnson said. "And then they come to the city of Chicago where we have homelessness, we have mental health clinics that have been shut down and closed, you have people who are seeking employment."

He went on to argue, "The governor of Texas needs to take a look in the mirror of the chaos that he is causing for this country. This is not just a Chicago dynamic, he is attacking our country."

CHICAGO RESIDENTS RAIL AGAINST PLANNED MIGRANT SHELTER

A bus drops off migrants in Chicago

A group of migrants exits a bus near a Greyhound station after being transported from Texas Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Chicago.  (Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

In response to busing from red states, the city of Chicago has filed over 50 lawsuits in an attempt to hold bus companies accountable for shuttling illegal immigrants to an already overburdened city amid winter conditions. 

The bus companies, in turn, have started dropping off migrants at unpredictable locations. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"When they come without notice and coordination, it starts to undermine what we’re trying to do," Johnson’s chief of staff lamented about the secret busing.

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.