Matt Gaetz plans to target CNN attack ad after network staffer admitted rep is 'problem' for Democrats

A CNN staffer has admitted to an undercover journalist that his network has been deploying "propaganda" in an effort to damage Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., but the lawmaker plans to fight back.

Gaetz announced a six-figure ad buy for a 30-second commercial that targets CNN, according to Politico. It will reportedly run both nationally and in Gaetz’s Florida district on select cable networks.

Gaetz’s office did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

Earlier this week, right-wing guerilla news outlet Project Veritas released secretly recorded footage of technical director Charles Chester discussing the liberal network’s fixation on Gatez.

When asked to explain why he feels CNN uses "propaganda," Chester cited the scandals plaguing the GOP congressman, which had surfaced just days prior to the secret recording.

"If the agenda, say, is to get, like, Matt Gaetz right now, he's like this Republican," Chester began. "He's a problem for the Democratic Party because he's so conservative, right? And he can cause a lot of hiccups in passing of laws and whatnot. So, it would be great for the Democratic Party to get him out. So we're going to keep running those stories to keep hurting him and make it so that it can't be buried and, like, just settled outside of court. And just like, you know, if we keep pushing that, it's helping us."

"That's propaganda because it's helping us in some way," Chester added.

CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gaetz has been at the center of a political firestorm in recent weeks over allegations of sexual relations with a minor, making payments for sex, and potential sex trafficking. The congressman has denied any wrongdoing and rejected calls for his resignation.

CNN has given Gaetz's political woes plenty of coverage, particularly on "Cuomo Prime Time," where anchor Chris Cuomo has been reporting on the latest developments extensively after being prevented from covering the scandals embroiling his older brother, Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

