CNN staffer admits network hyping Matt Gaetz coverage because rep is 'problem for the Democratic Party'

A CNN staffer has admitted to an undercover journalist that his network has been deploying "propaganda" in an effort to damage Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.

In another damning clip released by the right-wing guerilla news outlet Project Veritas, technical director Charles Chester was asked if CNN uses "propaganda" on-air.

"I don't know. I- yeah," Chester responded after initially struggled to answer the question.

When he was asked to explain how CNN uses "propaganda," Chester cited the scandals plaguing the GOP congressman, which had surfaced just days prior.

CNN STAFFER ADMITS NETWORK'S FOCUS WAS TO 'GET TRUMP OUT OF OFFICE,' CALLS ITS COVERAGE 'PROPAGANDA'

"If the agenda, say, is to get, like, Matt Gaetz right now, he's like this Republican," Chester began. "He's a problem for the Democratic Party because he's so conservative, right? And he can cause a lot of hiccups in passing of laws and whatnot. So, it would be great for the Democratic Party to get him out. So we're going to keep running those stories to keep hurting him and make it so that it can't be buried and, like, just settled outside of court. And just like, you know, if we keep pushing that, it's helping us."

"That's propaganda because it's helping us in some way," Chester summarized.

CNN did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Gaetz has been at the center of a political firestorm in recent weeks over allegations of sexual relations with a minor, making payments for sex, and potential sex trafficking. The congressman has denied any wrongdoing and has rejected calls for his resignation.

CNN has given Gaetz's political woes plenty of coverage, particularly on "Cuomo Prime Time" where anchor Chris Cuomo has been reporting on the latest developments extensively while avoiding the growing scandals plaguing his odler brother, Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. For his part, Andrew Cuomo has had nine women come forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As part of a larger #ExposeCNN campaign, Project Veritas also released footage of Chester admitting that CNN's "focus" was to get President Trump out of office during the 2020 presidential campaign, as well as that the network manufactured stories about the Republican's health in order to aid then-candidate Joe Biden.

The often-controversial Project Veritas, which frames itself as a conservative whistleblower watchdog group, has previously released what it claims to be hidden camera footage of network news producers, politicians, and members of private political organizations making statements while unaware they are being recorded.