Massive pro-Democrat TikTok account that supported Biden in 2020 has ‘soured’ on president

One of TikTok’s largest pro-Democratic Party political accounts that once campaigned heavily for President Biden has soured on him ahead of the 2024 election, according to a new report.

Politico reported that the leaders of "Gen Z for Change" – formerly known as "TikTok for Biden" during Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign – are disillusioned with him because he has violated his campaign promises, according to founder of the account and non-profit group Aidan Kohn-Murphy.

The account with 1.8 million followers wants "to get fans of the social-media app on board with a progressive policy agenda for 2024, seeking policy reforms to address climate change, immigration and education," according to Politico.

HOUSE PASSES BILL THAT COULD SEE TIKTOK BANNED IN US

Lately it has been focusing on posting "videos on hot button political issues, from calling for a cease-fire in Gaza to keeping abortion access in Florida." Originally, Kohn-Murphy’s group was called "TikTok for Biden" and launched just ahead of 2020 election to draw younger voter support for Biden over then-President Trump.

After Biden won, the group changed its name.

Despite its inception based on getting Biden into the White House, Politico detailed that the group has become increasingly at odds with him over a variety of issues, notably Israel’s war in Gaza and a potential TikTok ban.

The group "hasn’t yet endorsed his re-election," Politico stated, adding, "Kohn-Muphy says the group has soured on his performance in office because he said Biden has backtracked or acted in direct violation to a number of his campaign promises."

The founder told Politico that he’s critical of Biden’s "expansion of fossil fuel drilling projects" and frustrated that he has not called for a permanent cease-fire in Gaza.

He expressed his view that Biden doesn’t seriously consider the political agenda important to young Democratic Party members.

TRUMP WARNS LAWMAKERS THAT IF THEY BAN TIKTOK, USERS WILL FLOCK TO ‘WORSE’ PLATFORM FACEBOOK

"I think it highlights this tension within the Democratic Party right now where they are recognizing the political power that young people have, but not necessarily treating them as a constituency."

The article also spoke to Claire Simon, the chair of "2024ward," an election project by Gen Z for Change, who slammed the Biden administration for backing a bill that would ban TikTok in the U.S. if its Chinese owners did not sell the company.

"I do not think it would not help [sic] give him any support, and I would hypothesize that he would lose a lot of support," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kohn-Murphy added that a TikTok ban would be a "total unforced error" on Biden’s part, adding, "Taking away one of the main platforms that young people are using on a daily basis to get their news and get their entertainment is just like, are you kidding?"