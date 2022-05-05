Democrat Sen. Mark Warner condemns Supreme Court leaker, calls for prosecution 'to the full extent of the law'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., broke ranks with party leaders on Thursday when he unequivocally condemned the individual who leaked a Supreme Court draft opinion on abortion, calling for prosecution to the "full extent of the law."

Warner was asked on "America Reports" about the Democrats' refusal to condemn the leaker accused of trying to subvert the court's ruling by prematurely publishing a draft opinion that, if held, would overturn the landmark ruling in Roe v. Wade.

Co-host John Roberts noted that "even the White House" wouldn't condemn the leaker, but Warner displayed no reluctance.

"I completely condemn the leak and whoever leaked it should be prosecuted," he asserted.

While he doesn't "have the foggiest idea who did it," Warner cautioned the public against jumping to conclusions.

"I’ve seen the theories… and this is kind of, I think, the cheapening of America where rules, morals, are being undermined on a constant basis," he said. "And I think maybe the thing Americans are saying, they are sick and tired of it, whether it’s coming from either end of the political agenda."

Warner's comments come a day after Sen. Ted Cruz , R-Texas, speculated that a "woke" law clerk working for one of the three Democrat-appointed justices was likely behind the leak.

Warner told Roberts that "if it ends up coming out it was leaked by somebody actually from the right-wing of the agenda that wanted to try to lock in these five votes, I hope you’ll continue to express outrage and make sure that person who leaked is fully prosecuted."