Mark Meadows: Democrats using Jan. 6 to implement socialist takeover of Washington

The commissions 'is more about a political operation than it is about securing the Capitol,' he says

By Hannah Grossman | Fox News
Mark Meadows: Jan. 6 is a 'political operation' run by the Democrats

The former White House chief of staff says the left is gunning for a socialist takeover in Washington and is using the Capitol riot to push their narrative on 'Hannity.'

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows commented on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's announcement of a commemoration for the Jan. 6 Capitol riot on Wednesday on "Hannity."

The Jan. 6 Commission is more about a political operation than it is about securing the Capitol. It's more about securing the White House in 2024 than it is about providing security at the Capitol, and sadly, what we're seeing play out each and every day … is the fact that they're willing to do whatever it takes to spin their narrative because the left has another agenda ... They want to increase the Supreme Court to 13 members … so they can get rulings their way, they want to break the filibuster — you name it. They want to make sure the socialist takeover of Washington, D.C., is complete. 

Hannah Grossman is an Associate Editor at Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @GrossmanHannah