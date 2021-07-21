Mark Levin's 'American Marxism' premieres #1 on New York Times Bestseller List

Fox News host Mark Levin's new book "American Marxism" premiered at #1 on the New York Times bestseller list for combined print & e-book; nonfiction; for the week of August 1.

Levin, who served as chief of staff to U.S. Attorney General Edwin Meese during the Reagan administration, hosts his own eponymous syndicated radio program, anchors his Fox News show "Life, Liberty, & Levin," and is president of the Landmark Legal Foundation, which advances principles of Constitutional originalism.

In his new book, Levin explains how political left is trying to destroy American values embodied in the nation's founding documents; most notably individual liberty and property.

The conservative author discusses Marxist ideology in-depth and how it continues to infiltrate the American system, despite being proven a failure multiple times throughout world history.

Levin explains how Democrats and those on the left use vocabulary to conceal their true ideology and intentions—using terms like "progressive" and "democratic socialism" that instead belie a much less mainstream system of governance.

He warns readers that the threat of American Marxism is now "devouring our society and culture" and that it is becoming dangerously prominent in institutions previously considered safe from leftist intrusion and indoctrination like public education.

"[T]hey occupy our colleges and universities, newsrooms and social media—boardrooms and entertainment, and their ideas are prominent within the Democratic Party, Oval Office, and the Halls of Congress. Their influence is seen and felt among the mostly witting as well as the unsuspecting," Levin continued in one excerpt from the book.

Levin was interviewed by fellow Fox colleague Pete Hegseth about his new book on the latest episode of "Life, Liberty & Levin." He told Hegseth that American Marxism indeed appeals to those in society who refuse to take responsibility for themselves and those who choose to self-describe as victims—as well as those nefarious individuals who simply crave power over others in order to elevate themselves:

"These are diabolical people. And many of them are tenured professors other than our mouthpieces on television and radio," he said. "Some of them are elected from the state of Vermont," Levin said, closing with a veiled reference to self-described democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

