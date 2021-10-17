Mark Levin: Network of liberal dark money groups, billionaires, and Democrats attacking our elections

Life, Liberty & Levin" host Mark Levin laid out what he called a coordinated attack on American elections by left-wing dark-money groups, billionaires, and the Democratic Party in his Sunday monologue.

People aren't supposed to talk about issues with the 2020 election, Levin said, lest they be labeled conspiracy theorists by the media.

"If we don't address this, the next election for president in 2024 is going to wind up the same way now," he said.

Levin read out extensively from several reports, including TIME's "The Secret History of the Shadow Campaign That Saved the 2020 Election," the New York Post's "Mark Zuckerberg spent $419M on nonprofits ahead of 2020 election — and got out the Dem vote," and Breitbart's, "Report: Top Democrat Lawyer Uses Dark Money Network to Fund Progressive Lawsuits."

BIDEN'S DOJ COMING AFTER PARENTS IS ‘STUNNING’: BRENT BOZELL

TIME's lengthy piece on behind-the-scenes machinations in the 2020 race, discussing "a vast, cross-partisan campaign to protect the election – an extraordinary shadow effort dedicated not to winning the vote but to ensuring it would be free and fair, credible and uncorrupted."

"Their work touched every aspect of the election," TIME reported. "They got states to change. Voting systems and laws helped secure hundreds of millions in public and private funding. They fended off voter suppression lawsuits. Their word recruited armies of poll workers and got millions of people to vote by mail for the first time."

The Post's report found the Facebook CEO "funded a targeted, private takeover of government election operations by nominally nonpartisan — but demonstrably ideological — nonprofit organizations" that significantly aided Joe Biden's vote share in swing states he narrowly carried like Georgia and Arizona.

Breitbart reported Democratic attorney Marc Elias – and Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign general counsel – has "been using a dark money network to fund lawsuits geared toward advancing progressive causes, from fighting voter ID laws to enshrining universal mail-in voting."

Wealthy Democratic donors were able to pour money into dozens of dark-money funds, Levin argued, meaning there's no transparency about who's giving what, in order to fund liberal lawsuits that targeted election laws and benefited Democrats.

MOLLIE HEMINGWAY: 2020 ELECTION WAS UNLIKE ANY WE'VE EVER HAD

"Hundreds of lawsuits targeting the election laws to make it easier not for people to vote, but for the Democrat Party to enshrine the voting systems that they wanted," Levin said. "That's what that's all about."

Levin said people may not agree with Donald Trump on every point, but he called it crucial to discuss.



"Dark money, front groups, hundreds of millions of dollars race changing the voting systems to accommodate the Democrat Party and the Democrat nominee and can affect, of course, Senate races and House races too," he said. "This is something that needs to be investigated."

Levin said President Biden's administration and Democrats wouldn't investigate the shadowy forces that are changing American elections without the knowledge of most citizens.

"Ladies and gentlemen, our election system is in fact under attack, and it's under attack by very, very wealthy people in combination with radical, left-wing Democrat party organizations. There is no getting around it," he said. "There is no question about it. Dark money, all this money flowing into the coffers, organizations that don't have to report who's giving what to whom. A combination of the corporatists and the left-wing groups."

Levin said no one wanted anything "reversed," and he went after "RINOs" and "NeverTrumpers" who have contributed to the situation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We want the light shed on what took place and we want to make sure it never happens again. So while you're chasing shiny objects set up by the Democrat Party, while you're chasing issues that are not going to affect the next election but are attacking Trump even while he's a private citizen, this is going on, ladies and gentlemen, under the radar and in the shadows."