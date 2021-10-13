Mollie Hemingway: 2020 election was unlike any we've ever had

Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway, author of the new book "Rigged," sat down with "Fox & Friends" Wednesday, to discuss how Big Tech swung the 2020 election for the Democrats. Hemingway emphasized that the 2020 election was unlike any other U.S. presidential contest.

MOLLIE HEMINGWAY: WHAT HAPPENED DURING THE 2020 ELECTION MUST BE INVESTIGATED AND DISCUSSED

MOLLIE HEMINGWAY: This election was unlike any election we’d ever had. People already knew that the media environment was corrupt. They suppressed that Hunter Biden story, which was explosive. They elevated fake news, they knew that Big Tech had manipulated, they did not want to have any information out that helped their political opponents or hurt their political allies and so they censored information and they de-platformed people. They also changed a lot of our election laws. Sometimes they did that legally and constitutionally, sometimes they didn’t and Mark Zuckerberg, one of the world’s wealthiest individuals, funded the private takeover of government election offices, and that enabled a bunch of left-wing activists to come into government election offices and actually handle many things, from voter registration to voting to vote counting.

