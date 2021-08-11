Mark Levin blasts 19 GOP senators on 'Hannity': They 'chose tyranny'

"Life, Liberty & Levin" host Mark Levin bashed GOP senators for supporting the infrastructure bill "before Democrat staffers even finished writing it." Levin shamed the senators on "Hannity" Tuesday arguing the 19 Republicans "chose tyranny."

BIPARTISAN INFRASTRUCTURE BILL: 19 GOP SENATORS VOTE FOR $1T LEGISLATION

MARK LEVIN: We choose liberty, but the 19 Republicans in the Senate chose tyranny, Biden chooses tyranny, and every single Democrat lockstep is for tyranny. How many people know what's in that 2,700-page document that just passed today with 19 Republicans? We have more media than ever before in this country with more Internet, social media, independent journalists. And you really have to dig to find out. Government by omnibus, massive bills, massive spending, massive deficits, massive expansion of the welfare state is tyranny.

This isn't a representative republic anymore. You want to go in and see your congressman and senator. Good luck. You want to call them about this bill? What are you going to say since it wasn't released to you? We had 19 Republicans who supported it before the Democrat staffers even finished writing it. The Congressional Budget Office that works for Congress, said there's at least a quarter of a trillion dollars in this that's not paid for. If you were in the private sector running a company and you conducted your accounting business this way you’d go to prison for life.

This wouldn't be a joke no matter how righteous you sounded. These Republican senators, I blame them. They are the Madoffs of the Republican Party. These are McConnell Republicans. They think they're doing something for the people. They are destroying our currency. They are destroying our finances. They are destroying our economy. Twenty three percent of this bill was for hard infrastructure. There's all kinds of junk in this bill.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: