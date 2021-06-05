Mark Levin asks what happens when the government becomes 'a criminal enterprise'

Mark Levin discussed the U.S. legal system’s treatment of former President Donald Trump Sunday on "Life, Liberty & Levin," asking, "What happens when one individual, a prominent individual, is focused on and targeted by an entire political party, including their prosecutors?"

"We’re used to seeing that sort of thing in the old Soviet Union or the modern-day Russia under Putin," Levin noted.

"We’re used to seeing that sort of thing happen in communist China and in other totalitarian regimes. But what if we were to tell you it’s happening in the United States of America as I speak?"

Levin noted that historically, after an election, those in power don’t "chase down" defeated candidates to "punish" or "destroy them." But, he said, "That is exactly what’s happening to former Donald Trump."

Levin noted that at the heart of the American justice system is the "right to competent counsel," but for Trump, "it doesn’t seem to matter."

"Doesn’t his counsel have a right to attorney-client privilege, attorney work, product confidentiality, all which is to protect the client, in this case, Donald Trump?" Levin asked.

Levin said that Trump "has faced a criminalized political system that never wanted him elected and never wants him elected again."

"He was investigated, as was his family, as were his friends, as were his actions, as were his campaign compatriots and so forth," Levin said.

"Under the Mueller investigation, when it comes to Donald Trump and his family and his organizations, they found nothing."

Levin said the IRS, media, and Congress have all investigated the former president, and "haven’t come up with a damn thing."