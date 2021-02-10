Mark Levin goes off over impeachment trial: 'One of the stupidest events' in US history

The Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump is "one of the stupidest events by some of the stupidest people in American history," Mark Levin told "Hannity" Wednesday.

"We have a man who slept with a Chinese spy as one of the House Democrat managers," said the "Life, Liberty & Levin" host, referring to Rep. Eric Swallwell, D-Calif. "We have a man in [Rep. Jamie] Raskin [D-Md.] who was one of the most loud opponents in one of the recent past elections of certifying electors.

"We have a political party that cheered on Antifa and Black Lives Matter and called federal law enforcement storm troopers," Levin continued. "And here they are bringing this Soviet-style case against the president of the United States. Have there ever been this many stupid members of Congress in your life?"

According to Levin, the arguments raised by Democratic House impeachment managers so far is "inadmissible in any court in America" and "has absolutely no legal relevance."

"Where's the evidence that Donald Trump worked with a single one of these individuals or a single one of these groups?" he asked. "There is no evidence. Where is the evidence that anything he said in that speech resulted in the attack on that Capitol? Lindsey Graham has said it, it was in The New York Times, of all places: This was all pre-planned.

"The FBI knew it might be coming. They were tipped off about it," Levin added. "There are many questions. What did the FBI know and when did it know it?"

The radio host of the nationally syndicated "Mark Levin Show" closed by insisting that Congress "cannot have a trial on a private citizen.

"You don't have the power to prohibit a private citizen, a former public official, from running again with a rogue impeachment, a rogue House, a rogue Senate, a rogue trial ... this is a disgrace."