Mark Levin: AG Garland signed 'one of the most egregious violations of your liberty' with school board memo

"Life, Liberty & Levin" host Mark Levin tore into Attorney General Merrick Garland over his recent memo targeting what he termed "harassment" and "intimidation" of school officials by parents as part of an effort to coordinate a nationwide investigation into an "increase" in "threats of violence" against school officials and teachers across the country.

Levin's scathing monologue follows days of outrage over the attorney general's memo, which came shortly after a letter from the National School Boards Association (NSBA) to President Biden that said some rhetorical clashes between school boards and parents may amount to "domestic terrorism."

"The Bill of Rights is under attack by Attorney General of the U.S. Merrick Garland and his staff, and now we’ve learned, it’s also under attack by Joe Biden’s staff as well as others at the White House in a coordinated attack to try and silence parents and taxpayers, the citizens of this nation who elect their school boards, who send their children into these classrooms because they are challenging the poison, the rot, the radical Marxist propaganda taught to your children from kindergarten through twelfth grade," Levin said on his show Sunday, "and apparently that is too much for them to tolerate."

Garland's memo told the FBI to take the lead on a task force to address threats against school officials, including creating a centralized way to report such threats. Garland directed the bureau and U.S. attorney's offices to hold meetings with federal, state, and local law enforcement leaders in the next 30 days, during which they will discuss ways to combat what the DOJ called a "disturbing trend" of harassment and threats against school officials.

Levin said the move amounts to an attempt by the Biden administration to bully parents from exercising their First Amendment rights. The department maintained Friday the guidance pertains only to "rooting out criminal threats of violence, not about any particular ideology."

Despite this, Levin told viewers the memo will likely go "down in history as one of the most egregious violations of your liberty."

"It is a memo that is signed by Merrick Garland, it is a memo that has gone to the criminal division of Justice Department, the national security division, the civil rights division, the FBI…," the host emphasized.

"Make no mistake," he went on. "Parents in this country, they will spy on you, they will gather intelligence on you, they will track you and the organizations you belong to. A special phone number is set up so a teacher or a bureaucrat or a union or whoever thinks if you’re threatening or harassing them they will set loose the FBI to come to your home and interview you."