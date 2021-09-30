Mark Levin disgusted by politicians who 'have politicized the science' of COVID

Mark Levin, host of "Life, Liberty & Levin" shared his thoughts Thursday on the worker shortages as a result of vaccine mandates.

MARK LEVIN: Look we have people who are vaccinated, a huge number of people who are vaccinated, almost 80%. We've got people who have natural immunity. What percentage of the 20% have natural immunity? The CDC won't tell us. Go on their website, you can't find it.



There's no need for these totalitarian tactics. Nurses, teachers, and others, who've put their lives on the line for the last year and a half. I'm telling you tyranny has no bounds … It is absolutely disgusting that this administration lets in illegal aliens willy-nilly. Oh, I have an idea … why don't the illegal aliens take the nursing positions and the teaching positions, because apparently, they don't have to be vaccinated.



The framers were so brilliant, they didn't support democracy, they supported republicanism. That's why we have a Declaration that talks about inalienable rights. Everything is not about voting, a majority supports this, a majority supports that. Sometimes you gotta do what's right, and moral, and just. And what's being done now is not right, moral, or just.



We have spreading herd immunity, that's a good thing. We have people getting vaccinated, that's a good thing. The people who are vaccinated do not have to be afraid of people who are not vaccinated. The politicians want us at each other's throats at all times on everything. They have politicized the science, they have politicized the virus. And I frankly am disgusted with it. I'm disgusted with all the tyranny.



They talk about, ‘We may have a short-term government shutdown sometime in the future.’ You'd think the sky was falling. But if you shut down hospitals and schools, and you shut down the private sector … that's a righteous thing and so be it … Again, a double standard and I'm personally sick of it.



