Rep. Green on 'Fox & Friends First': Biden, Dems 'will do anything to keep the border open'

Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., said on "Fox & Friends First" Thursday the Democrats continue to support open-border policies despite the harmful consequences, including the rise of fentanyl overdoses around the country.

"We know that fentanyl is way up across the southern border, and that means Americans are dying because of the decisions of my caucus and the president," he told host Todd Piro.

On Wednesday, the White House acknowledged ending Title 42 border protections, which the Biden administration is reportedly considering, will bring an "influx of people to the border " that is already overwhelmed.

The Title 42 public health order was implemented by the Trump administration at the start of the Coronavirus pandemic to allow for migrants to be deported in order to prevent rise in cases.

The White House director of communications Kate Bedingfield stated: "Title 42 is a public health directive, it is not an immigration or migration enforcement measure, so the decision on when to lift Title 42, we defer to the CDC."

Furthermore, this comes just as Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz stated that the U.S. is expected to hit 1 million border apprehensions this fiscal year.

"They’ll do anything to keep the southern border open," Green said, warning of the economic implications of keeping the border open.

"Migrants are taking jobs from Americans, mostly from American minorities."

Green said he's learned that lifting Title 42 will "quadruple" the numbers to around 40,000 migrants a day.

Also addressing how southern border crossings involve people from all around the world, he noted, "40 percent of the flow isn’t even coming from Latin America and South and Central America and Mexico. This is crazy."

Fox News’ Jessica Chasmar contributed to this report.