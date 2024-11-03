Mark Cuban's comments take heat from viral Trump backer: 'Who in the world thinks I'm weak and dumb?'

Another prominent voice from inside former President Trump's circle took exception to billionaire businessman Mark Cuban's insulting remark about women linked to Trump, joining the ranks of figures like Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick and evangelist Dr. Alveda King, who are similarly outraged.

"I immediately thought of myself because who in the world thinks I'm weak and/or dumb because I'm around Trump all the time?" Michaelah Montgomery, a Georgia-based conservative activist, said Saturday on "One Nation with Brian Kilmeade."

"And then all the other women that also share a space with me around President Trump – our Black Engagement Director Gina Barr, our Black Media Director Janiyah Thomas. One of his good friends for the past six years, Lynne Patton… there's plenty of amazing women that I've met personally in my six months since being on the campaign."

"I just cannot believe that somebody would get on the Internet, on national television, and say these things when clearly they haven't met half of us here," she continued.

MARK CUBAN: TRUMP DOESN'T ASSOCIATE WITH ‘STRONG, INTELLIGENT WOMEN, EVER’

Cuban caught flak for suggesting on "The View" last Thursday that former President Trump neglects to surround himself with "strong, intelligent women" because they allegedly intimidate and challenge him.

He turned to social media to clear up his comment last Thursday, posting the following on X:

"I know many strong, intelligent women voting for Trump , including in my extended family. I’m certainly not saying female voters are not smart, strong and intelligent."

He added, "I know he has worked with strong, intelligent women, like Elaine Chao, Kelly Anne, Ivanka and many others. I stand by my opinion that he does not like being challenged publicly."

Cuban also posted early Friday that the remark didn't come out "exactly the way I [he] thought it did" as he apologized to "anyone who felt slighted or upset" by his response.

‘STRONG, CONSERVATIVE WOMEN’ STRIKE BACK AGAINST MARK CUBAN'S INSULTS

Current and former female Trump staffers blasted the "misogynistic" remark in a video put together by the former president's campaign, featuring Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, former director of the White House Domestic Policy Council Brooke Rollins, former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick, lawyer Alina Habba, ex-ESPN anchor Sage Steele, and others.

"Not only are you arrogant, but you're misogynistic, too," Trump campaign Black Media Director Janiyah Thomas said.

"You're putting women down? President Trump doesn't do that," Habba said. "He surrounds himself with strong women like me."

Montgomery has been an outspoken voice for Trump since going viral for hugging him at an Atlanta Chick-fil-A in April. She then accused the mainstream media of downplaying Black support for the Republican candidate.

Fox News' Greg Wehner and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.