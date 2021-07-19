Marie Claire urges Hollywood to depict more parents having abortions

Fashion magazine Marie Claire outraged pro-life advocates over a piece Friday advocating for Hollywood to depict more parents having abortions, arguing it was a better reflection of reality.

In her analysis, author Danielle Campoamor noted that while there was an increase in abortion storylines in film last year, it has "done nothing to remedy the discrepancies between the fictional characters who have abortions and real patients who seek out the services." What film and television should be showing, she argued, is fewer teenagers and more parents having the procedure. "Parents are the most common abortion patients," she adds in an accompanying tweet.

In her campaign for more abortion plot lines featuring parents, Campoamor suggested the procedure is a means of tackling poverty, arguing that limiting access to abortion harms not only pregnant people" but "also the children they're already caring for."

"Studies have shown that when parents are denied abortion care, their children are more likely to live below the poverty level or live in a home without enough money to pay for food, housing, and transportation," Studies have also shown that the states with the most restrictive abortion legislation have the worst maternal and infant mortality rates. Simply put, limiting or otherwise trying to stifle access to safe, legal abortion services not only harms pregnant people but also the children they’re already caring for."

The Daily Caller's Mary Margaret Olohan was among the readers to react to the controversial Marie Claire piece on Twitter.

"Disturbing," said Abigail Marone, press secretary for Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo. "A human life is not any less valuable because his or her parents have less money -- any suggestion otherwise is shameful."

While Campoamor is disappointed, experts have noted that Hollywood has been "unapologetically" depicting abortion in recent years.

"You’re definitely seeing more of the matter-of-fact ‘I am pregnant, I don’t want to be, I’m going to have an abortion,’" Gretchen Sisson, a University of California, San Francisco professor, told the New York Times. "And it’s gone way up in 2019."

Popular television shows like "Veep" and "Scandal" have also depicted prominent characters getting abortions in recent years.

