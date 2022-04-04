Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Putin prepared to do 'all kinds of dangerous things' if he feels he's running out of options: Rubio

Rubio told Hannity he believed Putin invaded because Biden wouldn't 'do anything about it'

By Yael Halon | Fox News
close
Our adversaries will start wondering if they can ‘get away with things’: Sen. Marco Rubio Video

Our adversaries will start wondering if they can ‘get away with things’: Sen. Marco Rubio

Sen. Marco Rubio questions Biden’s handling of Ukraine and suggests Russia may feel emboldened because of Biden’s failure to lead on ‘Hannity.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio warned Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin could seek escalatory measures to reassert his strength on the global stage as Ukrainian forces continue to put up a fight against the Russians.

"I think if Putin thinks he’s going to lose and he’s running out of options, there are all kinds of dangerous things he’s prepared to do," Rubio told Fox News host Sean Hannity.

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

"There are two things happening right now," the lawmaker said. "Americans are losing confidence in Joe Biden and his ability to manage the job and to get results and changes for our country, but it’s not like foreign leaders and foreign adversaries don’t watch the same video. They watch the same things," he stressed.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has attempted to silence non-state media in Russia.  (Yuri Kochetkov/Pool Photo via AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has attempted to silence non-state media in Russia.  (Yuri Kochetkov/Pool Photo via AP) (Yuri Kochetkov/Pool Photo via AP)

"That’s the part that concerns me the most with all of these gaffes. It’s not just the impact it’s having here domestically on Americans. Americans understand our system is a lot more than about Joe Biden, although his administration is doing a lot of damage, but our adversaries and our allies start to lose confidence in our country. "

Rubio said foreign adversaries of the U.S. are looking toward this conflict to see the extent of what they can "get away with."

"That’s the part that really concerns me about Putin. I think he invaded because he didn’t think Biden will do anything about it. I think he’s willing to do other things potentially now because of the same," he said.

President Biden announces a ban on Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Biden announces a ban on Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Moscow appeared to walk back its imminent threat of deploying a nuclear weapon last week, claiming that "No one is thinking about using — about even the idea of using a nuclear weapon." The comments from the Kremlin were a stark reversal from the veiled threats Russian officials issued in recent weeks.

Yael Halon is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to yael.halon@fox.com