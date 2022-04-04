Putin prepared to do 'all kinds of dangerous things' if he feels he's running out of options: Rubio

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio warned Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin could seek escalatory measures to reassert his strength on the global stage as Ukrainian forces continue to put up a fight against the Russians.

"I think if Putin thinks he’s going to lose and he’s running out of options, there are all kinds of dangerous things he’s prepared to do," Rubio told Fox News host Sean Hannity.

"There are two things happening right now," the lawmaker said. "Americans are losing confidence in Joe Biden and his ability to manage the job and to get results and changes for our country, but it’s not like foreign leaders and foreign adversaries don’t watch the same video. They watch the same things," he stressed.

"That’s the part that concerns me the most with all of these gaffes. It’s not just the impact it’s having here domestically on Americans. Americans understand our system is a lot more than about Joe Biden, although his administration is doing a lot of damage, but our adversaries and our allies start to lose confidence in our country. "

Rubio said foreign adversaries of the U.S. are looking toward this conflict to see the extent of what they can "get away with."

"That’s the part that really concerns me about Putin. I think he invaded because he didn’t think Biden will do anything about it. I think he’s willing to do other things potentially now because of the same," he said.

